It's Time to Embrace Lorde's VMA Dance As Your New Favorite Meme

Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Lorde's performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards became an immediate meme. Instead of singing "Homemade Dynamite," the singer, who tweeted earlier in the evening that she had the flu , opted to choreograph an interpretive dance — and the internet went wild in confusion.

A lot of people compared her to Napoleon Dynamite.

I was expecting to see #lorde sing but all I got was a napoleon dynamite impersonation and I don't know how to feel about it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/yc4Hp3Vgn8 - nessa (@nessaxbauer) August 28, 2017

Lorde is dancing to 'Homemade Dynamite' but her moves remind me more of Napoleon Dynamite. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Xt5uzejW26 - Ramon (@Dr_Dr_Ramon) August 28, 2017

Some saw a little of the OA in her.

Lorde must have watched 'The OA' on Netflix and really took it to heart pic.twitter.com/DaKakGQEie - Maggie Palozzi (@MaggiePalozzi) August 28, 2017

Lorde just performed the seventh movement from The OA. That's actually what just happened during that #VMAs performance - Bri Cutter (@BriCutter) August 28, 2017

Others continued to love and appreciate Lorde's artistry.

lorde didn't sing a word bc she's ill but she still slayed that vmas stage, that's how you do it pic.twitter.com/yRHG9q4vTw - spidey lost boy (@deadlostboy) August 28, 2017