Business
Search
Sign In
MTV VMAs 2017Pink Sang Through Her Entire Song History at the VMAs and It Was Flawless
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BerkeleyBlack-Clad Anarchists Attack at Least Five People at Anti-Hate Rally in Berkeley
Joey Gibson
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NewsfeedJared Leto Gave a Touching Tribute to "Ferocious, Delicate" Chester Bennington
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Key Speakers At The GeekWire Summit
Dara Khosrowshahi at the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Oct. 4, 2016. David Ryder—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Uber

Here's How Much Uber's New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Is Worth

Kevin Lui
Aug 27, 2017

On Sunday, multiple media reports said that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of online travel agency Expedia, was slated to succeed Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick as the company's CEO.

Though his candidacy had been little known to the wider public, Khosrowshahi appears to have outpaced other higher-profile contenders for the top job at the embattled ridesharing firm, which has been leaderless since Kalanick's ouster in June.

The 48-year-old Iranian-American was the highest-paid chief executive of a U.S. tech company in 2016, having enjoyed an 881% pay raise. His 2015 pay of $94.1 million consists of $90.8 million in stock options, awarded in return for an agreement that he would stay with Expedia until September 2020.

As Fortune reported in 2016, Khosrowshahi's 2015 pay was about 4,756 times that of his team at Expedia, which he has led ever since its spinoff from IAC in 2005. Both the company's business and stock price have enjoyed healthy growth under his leadership.

Born in Tehran, Khosrowshahi moved with his family to the U.S. amid revolutionary turmoil in Iran when he was nine, settling in New York state. Apart from his role in Expedia, he also sits on the board of the New York Times Company.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME