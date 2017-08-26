'No One Is Above the Law.' John McCain and Others Slam President Trump for Pardoning Joe Arpaio

Arizona Sen. John McCain looks on while attending the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Aug. 10, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Democrats and a few Republicans condemned President Donald Trump's decision on Friday to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio , who was convicted in July of criminal contempt for violating a federal judge's order to stop racially profiling Latinos when enforcing immigration law.

The controversial sheriff, whose tactics have been widely condemned by immigrant rights groups, was set to be sentenced in October to up to six months in jail.

"No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold," said Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain in a statement . "Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders."

McCain added that Trump's pardon "undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

The state's other U.S. Senator, Republican Jeff Flake , also chimed in to say he wished Trump would "honor the judicial process."

The pardon is the latest issue to pit the Arizona Senators against the President, who spent time criticizing both McCain and Flake at his rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, when he hinted that he might pardon Arpaio . Trump didn't mention them by name at the rally, but he later followed up on Twitter to say he was "not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!"

.@POTUS's pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law https://t.co/2FckGtwQ2m - John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 26, 2017

Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course. - Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 26, 2017

Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican, also spoke out Friday.

Ban on transgender patriots eager to serve and defend our nation. Pardon for Sheriff who specialized in tormenting immigrants. Ay Dios mío. - Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of using the heavy focus on Hurricane Harvey to quietly pardon Arpaio. "Joe Arpaio ignored the courts and the rule of law in order to systematically target Latinos in AZ," he said on Twitter . "The definition of racism and bigotry."

Here's how other Democrats reacted:

.@POTUS pardon of fellow birther Arpaio makes mockery of rule of law, & says communities of color can be targeted & abused w/ total impunity - Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 26, 2017

The Arpaio pardon is basically a big middle finger to America. A loud, proud declaration that this Administration supports racism. - Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 26, 2017

By pardoning Sheriff Arpaio, President Trump has once again made clear where he stands: on the side of racism and discrimination. - Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 26, 2017

By pardoning his buddy Joe Arpaio, President Trump is celebrating one of our nation’s most notorious agents of racism and bigotry. - Tom Perez (@TomPerez) August 26, 2017

President Trump’s pardoning of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio is yet another reprehensible endorsement of hatred & bigotry from this White House https://t.co/CwtHpyDF4O - Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 26, 2017

Just another disappointing Friday report from the White House. @realDonaldTrump keeps disrespecting the American people. https://t.co/UQsMSV1oJP - Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) August 26, 2017

Joe Arpaio is a bigot who targeted the Hispanic community for years. He should have served his time. https://t.co/b60fRJFnTD - Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 26, 2017

Sen. Patrick Leahy REAX To #Arpaio Pardon: 'It is disheartening that the President set the bar so very low for his first pardon. (1 of 6) - Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) August 26, 2017

Nobody is above the law, period. Tonight, @POTUS put bigotry before justice. https://t.co/u81YopwJe9 - Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) August 26, 2017