Politics
Search
Sign In
BloombergWhite House Buries Controversial News Under Hurricane Harvey Watch
Texas Residents Prepare As Hurricane Harvey Likely To Boost Gas Prices For U.S. Drivers
politicsHow President Trump's Pardon of Joe Arpaio Breaks With White House History
President Ford Signs Richard Nixon's Pardon
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
brusselsKnife-Wielding Man Shot Dead in Brussels 'Terror Attack'
BELGIUM-ATTACK
President Trump Departs White House For Camp David
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for Camp David on Aug. 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C.  Alex Wong/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to FEMA Chief on Hurricane Harvey: ‘The World Is Watching’

Katie Reilly
9:23 AM ET

President Donald Trump told Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long that he was "doing a great job" Saturday morning, as Hurricane Harvey weakened but was still expected to bring "life-threatening, catastrophic flooding" to southeast Texas.

"You are doing a great job - the world is watching! Be safe," Trump tweeted Saturday, sharing a tweet Long posted Friday morning about preparing for the storm to make landfall. Trump later added: "Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!"

Trump also responded to Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who on Friday told Trump to "keep on top of hurricane Harvey" and urged him to be more prepared than President George W. Bush was for Hurricane Katrina in 2005. "So far, so good!" Trump said in response on Saturday morning.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night as a Category 4 storm but was downgraded early Saturday to Category 1. Weather officials said flooding is still expected to become "catastrophic" over the next few days.

"Citizens of TX, this is now turning into a deadly inland event," Long tweeted Saturday morning. "Thoughts and prayers are with you."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME