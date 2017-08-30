Here's What's Coming to HBO Now in September

Summer is winding down and HBO Now has some movies you may have missed while lounging on the beach drinking frozen beverages. Last year's Oscar favorites like La La Land and Hidden Figures will soon be available to stream, as will classics like Fried Green Tomatoes and Scarface.
Below, see the new titles you can stream on HBO in September.
September 1
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Al Final Del Tunel
The Amityville Horror
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Body of Lies
The Crew
Dumb and Dumber
The Express
Fantastic Voyage
Fried Green Tomatoes—Director's Cut
Halloween: Resurrection
Head of State
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How High
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Keeping the Faith
Maximum Overdrive
My Sister's Keeper
Scarface
Scent of a Woman
Sex and the City (The Movie)—Extended Version
Stick It
Traders
Tron
September 2
A Monster Calls
September 9
Hidden Figures
September 15
Maquinaria Panamericana
September 16
La La Land
September 22
Yo Soy Un Politico
September 23
Assassin's Creed
September 30
Why Him?