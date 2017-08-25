U.S.
Search
Sign In
ResearchWhy People May Have Pig Organs Inside Them One Day
Piglet, studio shot
IndiaFlamboyant Indian Guru Convicted of Raping 2 Followers
India Spiritual Guru Trial
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicThere's a Reason Why Taylor Swift's New Single Might Remind You of This 90s Hit
2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey as seen from NOAA's GOES system.  NOAA
hurricane harvey

Airbnb Is Helping Hurricane Harvey Evacuees Find Shelter

Kate Samuelson
7:54 AM ET

House rental site Airbnb is helping people who had to evacuate their homes in the face of Hurricane Harvey find temporary shelter. Harvey, currently a Category 2 storm, is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast Friday night or early Saturday, bringing potentially catastrophic flooding to the region.

To help those affected by the storm, Airbnb is waiving all service fees for evacuees checking in between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1. It's also working to pair evacuees with homeowners who are willing to host people for free during the storm. Airbnb's website currently lists a number of homes and rooms available at no cost.

Airbnb has made similar efforts during times of disaster in the past as well. "Collaborating with regional disaster relief organizations in advance of an event allows us to reach a broader audience and help more people during the actual event," reads a statement on Airbnb's website. "That is why we are pleased to partner with local government agencies and disaster relief organizations to help the Airbnb community and the cities prepare for local emergencies."

Airbnb did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

Harvey has been labeled a "life-threatening storm" that poses a "grave risk" to those in its path. It could strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall, becoming the first such storm to strike the U.S. in 12 years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME