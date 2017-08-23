Tech
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpFormer CIA Agent Wants to Buy Twitter to Keep President Trump From Using It
American screenwriter Valerie Plame pose
viralThe Internet Is Taking a Historically Deep Dive Into Taylor Swift's New Album Title
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicTaylor Swift Just Announced When Her New Music Is Coming
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
google-pixel-assistant
Google
Google

Google May Be Working on Smart Headphones to Rival Apple's AirPods

Lisa Eadicicco
2:15 PM ET

Google wants its virtual assistant to be in gadgets besides smartphones and intelligent speakers, and it looks like the company could be taking steps toward making that happen.

The search giant may be working on smart headphones that work with the Google Assistant, according to a new report from 9to5Google. The tech news blog discovered code within an app uploaded to the Google Play Store that seemingly refers to headphones that can run Google's virtual helper. "Your headphones have the Google Assistant," one string of code says. "Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help."

Related

GoogleThis Android Oreo Feature Could Fix a Huge Google Problem
Google
This Android Oreo Feature Could Fix a Huge Google Problem

Other phrases found within the code suggest that Google's hardware partners would design and build the headphones, while Google would handle the software and backend. If that proves to be accurate, it would likely be similar to the way Google works with tech firms that create Android smartphones and smartwatches, such as Samsung and LG.

Read more: The Best Laptops and Tablets for Back to School

In addition to answering questions through the headphones, the Google Assistant would also be able to read wearers their notifications, alert users when the earpiece's battery is running low, and recite news briefings, according to the code. There are also a few clues suggesting these headphones may have physical buttons for summoning the Google Assistant as well.

Google has not yet responded to TIME's request for comment, but we will update this story as needed.

If Google does intend to bring its virtual assistant to headphones, it wouldn't be the first to launch a smart earpiece. Tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola and as well as audio-focused companies like Bragi and Doppler Labs have all offered smart headphones that offer different levels of intelligence.

Apple's AirPods, for example, work with Siri, can automatically pair to an iPhone as soon as the buds' case is flipped open, and are capable of sensing when they're in a user's ear. Motorola also released a smart earpiece called the Moto Hint in 2014, which aimed to make it easier to interact with the Moto X through voice controls even when the phone was tucked away in a bag or pocket.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME