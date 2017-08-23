Politics
Search
Sign In
viralThese Unsuspecting Beachgoers Have the Best Reactions to a Surprise Low-Flying Plane
59th Chicago Air and Water Show
Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Says Donald Trump's Afghanistan War Strategy is Like His Position on Nazis: 'Unclear.'
Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
South CarolinaThis Baby Was Born on the Day of the Solar Eclipse. And She Has the Perfect Name
hillary clinton

‘My Skin Crawled.’ Hillary Clinton Describes Tense Moment During Debate With Donald Trump

Katie Reilly
10:27 AM ET

In an excerpt from her upcoming book, Hillary Clinton said her "skin crawled" during the second presidential debate last year when Donald Trump hovered behind her while she spoke.

"Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces," Clinton said in an excerpt from her book obtained by MSNBC. "It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled."

The memorable interaction became fodder for Saturday Night Live, and Clinton said she has since questioned whether she handled the situation well.

"It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up,'" Clinton said.

"I chose Option A, I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off," she added. "I did, however, grip the microphone extra hard. I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen Option B. It certainly would have been better TV. Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.”

Clinton's book, titled What Happened, is set to be released Sept. 12. She said it will address historic moments during the campaign that she remembers fondly in addition to moments she regrets.

"Every day that I was a candidate for president, I knew that millions of people were counting on me, and I couldn't bear the idea of letting them down, but I did," she said in the book excerpt. "I couldn't get the job done, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME