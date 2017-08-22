The Internet Is Losing It Over a Mac and Cheese Recipe That Replaces Cheese With Avocado

While the Internet can rarely agree on the same thing (case in point: whether or not a certain dress is black and blue or gold and white ) when it comes to the important discussions like how to prepare mac and cheese , they've come to an emphatic consensus: it is never a good idea to substitute cheese for avocados.

The Internet was in an uproar this weekend after healthy food Twitter account @TheFitFood posted a video of a 2015 PopSugar recipe for low calorie avocado macaroni and cheese recipe substituted millennials' favorite ingredient, avocado (along with a tiny bit of goat cheese) in lieu of cheese in the comfort food staple.

Needless to say, the Internet was outraged and immediately took to the web to voice their opinions on the matter.

good morning to everyone except that horrifically evil avocado mac and cheese person - Pixie Casey (@pixie_casey) August 20, 2017

Some people were turned off by the hue of the new recipe.

Green Mac and Cheese? pic.twitter.com/3viJBQvKKi - Carla Lou (@Cindysdaughter) August 20, 2017

It inspired a slew of displeased GIFs.

EWW. Avocado Mac and Cheese why would you even that's cruel. - Eb (is not blinking) (@erabrand) August 20, 2017

If you tell me you have mac and cheese for me but it's low fat and full of avocado, I'm thinking that's premeditated murder. - Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 20, 2017

y'all gone keep fuckin over food like this huh pic.twitter.com/1hM8KaXaJm - 2HOT4T.V. (@ONLYDINERO) August 20, 2017

One person even turned to Randy Jackson to voice their thoughts about it.

When it comes to mac and cheese, it might be best to learn from the guacamole and peas debacle — there's no need to improve something that's already perfect.