Katy Perry is a style chameleon: from bubblegum-bright cartoon costumes to sleek high fashion, she's experimented with it all. Green hair? Check. Whipped-cream-shooting bra ? Check for that one, too. Throughout her career, she's found herself in the spotlight as one of pop's biggest stars, the sartorially-mercurial Perry has appeared at MTV's Video Music Awards seven times, often making multiple outfit changes in one night for red carpet entrances and performance antics. She's also recently addressed criticism about cultural appropriation in her costuming and hairstyle choices over the years, noting that she's working to educate herself on the topic.

This Sunday, Perry will take to the stage once more — as the evening's host. The Witness singer, who just released a fresh music video for single "Swish Swish," is also planning on performing at the big night. Cue the guaranteed stream of outfit changes.

Above, check out Perry's evolution as a style star on the VMAs red carpet, from her classic pop starlet roots in the era of "I Kissed A Girl" in 2008, to the bold choices of Teenage Dream and "Roar"-referencing feline-inspired spots. And don't forget 2014's denim dress remix of the attire famously worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the American Music Awards back in 2001. If there's one thing to say about Perry's style choices, it's that she's always willing to take a risk.