Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
VirginiaTensions Escalate as Charlottesville Residents Address City Council Members
Confederate Monument Protest
LawWhy States Should Ban Guns From Political Rallies
Unite the Right rally
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionAll the Evidence Arya and Sansa Are Plotting Against Littlefinger on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Littlefinger Arya Sansa Stark Season 7
FYF 2017 - Day 1
Paul R. Giunta—FilmMagic
celebrities

Thousands Sign Petition to Replace a Confederate Statue With Missy Elliott

Cady Lang
1:40 PM ET

Fans of Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott are petitioning to replace a Confederate monument in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia with a statue of the iconic rapper; as of Tuesday, the petition had collected close to 28,000 of its goal of 35,000 signatures.

The petition was started on Change.org by Nathan Coflin, who reasoned that there was no one better to "encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliott."

Coflin then goes onto point out how Elliott's start in Virginia led to her success as a musical artist before relying on one of Elliott's most famous lines to make his point.

"Hailing from humble beginnings as the only child of a power company dispatcher and a welder at Portsmouth's lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave...together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it. Ycamerpus Etihw!" He then closed with the statement, "Missy is all of us. Missy is everything the Confederacy was not."

While the petition still needs about 7,000 more signatures to reach its goal, it's already gotten a co-sign from Elliott herself.

Coflin's petition follows a series of protests and counter-protests in response to the removal of Confederate monuments across the country; at a protest in Charlottesville, VA., Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured when a man believed to be a white supremacist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter demonstrators.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME