See Drone Footage of the Total Solar Eclipse Plunging a City Into Darkness

As millions turned their eyes to the sky to watch " The Great American Eclipse " on Monday, TIME launched a drone in Casper, Wyo. , to capture the phenomenon.

The drone footage shows the city of Casper — which was within the path of totality — growing darker as the eclipse progresses. During the minute-long video, street lamps turn on and some fireworks go off, as a crowd of people watches the rare spectacle that crossed the United States on Monday.

Another video of Casper captured by TIME shows the solar eclipse with a 360-degree view.