White House

One of Steve Bannon's Closest Allies Could Be Next to Leave the White House

Margaret Talev and Justin Sink / Bloomberg
3:46 PM ET

Sebastian Gorka, an ally of ousted White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, also faces possible removal from his post as a counterterrorism aide to President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Gorka, who previously worked with Bannon at Breitbart News, has appeared regularly on Fox News to speak on the Trump administration’s behalf. Earlier in the year, he drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers after reports he had links to a far-right group in Hungary alleged to be antisemitic. Gorka has dismissed those accusations as groundless and called Trump’s White House one of the “most pro-Israeli administrations in U.S. history.”

Gorka didn’t respond to a request for comment.

