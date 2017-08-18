Politics
President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney shake hands as Romney leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Presidential advisor Steve Bannon at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February, 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Steve Bannon Out as President Trump's Chief White House Strategist

Tessa Berenson
12:57 PM ET

Steve Bannon is leaving the White House and his role as President Donald Trump's chief strategist, a source told the Associated Press.

Bannon's ouster comes after weeks of controversy and staff changes at the White House. At the end of July, Reince Priebus was fired from his role as White House chief of staff and replaced by John Kelly. Kelly was reportedly reviewing Bannon's position, according to Axios.

Earlier this week, Bannon said his rivals in the government were "wetting themselves" in an interview with The American Prospect. He also apparently contradicted the president in the interview, saying "there's no military solution" to North Korea.

Bannon, former head of right wing Breitbart News, has been a controversial figure in Trump's inner circle from the start. He appeared on TIME's cover in February. You can read the cover story here.

