Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Denounce Nazis in the Way Trump Has Failed to Do

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the press as he leaves after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on June 23, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images

Former California Governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has ripped into Trump's failure to unequivocally condemn white supremacist groups.

"There are not two sides to bigotry, there are not two sides to hatred," Schwarzenegger says in a video posted to Twitter by California-based ATTN: "If you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides."

The former Terminator then makes the sort of speech he says the U.S. president should have delivered. "The country that defeated Hitler's army is no place for Nazi flags," it goes.

Later in the clip, Schwarzenegger describes growing up in Austria shortly after the Second World War. He talks of Nazism as a losing, shameful ideology and of broken men "who came home from the war filled with shrapnel and guilt."

Watch the video here: