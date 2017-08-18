Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Sierra LeoneAuthorities Warn of More Mudslides in Sierra Leone as Toll Hits 350 Dead with Hundreds More Missing
Landslide in Sierra Leone
Betsy DeVos'Just Plain Wrong.' Betsy DeVos Condemns White Supremacists After Charlottesville
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Testifies To Senate Hearing On Budget Of Department
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseProminent Supporter of President Trump Admits He Regrets His Vote
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
French President Emmanuel Macron Receives Arnold Schwarzenegger At Elysee Palace
Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the press as he leaves after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on June 23, 2017 in Paris, France. Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images
Race

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Denounce Nazis in the Way Trump Has Failed to Do

Joseph Hincks
Aug 17, 2017

Former California Governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger has ripped into Trump's failure to unequivocally condemn white supremacist groups.

"There are not two sides to bigotry, there are not two sides to hatred," Schwarzenegger says in a video posted to Twitter by California-based ATTN: "If you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides."

The former Terminator then makes the sort of speech he says the U.S. president should have delivered. "The country that defeated Hitler's army is no place for Nazi flags," it goes.

Later in the clip, Schwarzenegger describes growing up in Austria shortly after the Second World War. He talks of Nazism as a losing, shameful ideology and of broken men "who came home from the war filled with shrapnel and guilt."

Watch the video here:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME