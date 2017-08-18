Prominent Supporter of President Trump Admits He Regrets His Vote

One of President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters confessed Thursday that he now regrets his vote , saying Trump "continues to prove his harshest critics right."

In a New York Times column published Thursday, Julius Krein, the founder and editor of pro-Trump political journal American Affairs , criticized Trump for failing to fulfill campaign promises.

"Those of us who supported Mr. Trump were never so naïve as to expect that he would transform himself into a model of presidential decorum upon taking office. But our calculation was that a few cringe-inducing tweets were an acceptable trade-off for a successful governing agenda," Krein wrote. "Yet after more than 200 days in office, Mr. Trump’s behavior grows only more reprehensible. Meanwhile, his administration has no significant legislative accomplishments — and no apparent plan to deliver any."

"Far from making the transformative 'deals' he promised voters, his only talent appears to be creating grotesque media frenzies — just as all his critics said," he added.

Krein also criticized Trump's reaction to the violence at a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va. Trump defended those associated with white supremacist groups and said "both sides" were to blame for the clashes that left one counter-protester dead . Trump's remarks earned praise from white supremacists, but were criticized by members of both parties. CEOs responded by withdrawing from Trump's advisory councils , and two charities canceled events that had been scheduled to take place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

"It is now clear that we were deluding ourselves," Krein wrote. "Either Mr. Trump is genuinely sympathetic to the David Duke types, or he is so obtuse as to be utterly incapable of learning from his worst mistakes. Either way, he continues to prove his harshest critics right."

The column immediately sparked debate on social media, as some Trump critics praised Krein's honesty, while others criticized it as too little, too late.

DOUBLE SIREN. One of Trumps most prolific supporters since early in campaign says he regrets it.

https://t.co/sjoU6pwdn5 - Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 17, 2017

Good for this dude. Self-aware converts welcome. https://t.co/3hqWkXvUqx - Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 17, 2017

Seriously though, all you 'I voted for trump and now I regret it' people, fuck you. - Joe Seiders (@JoeSeiders) August 17, 2017

When you are so wrong about something so important that was SO obvious, you do not get credit for finally getting it https://t.co/HYHLuYDbKp - Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 17, 2017

Been trying to write a 'black people told you' piece but honestly that's all I have written down because it's the entire argument - Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) August 17, 2017

People who voted for Trump did so AFTER they knew who he was, so... ? // I Voted for Trump. And I Sorely Regret It. https://t.co/j3Nsd7Wwpi - Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 17, 2017

At this point 'I voted for Trump and I regret it' is some deathbed conversion shit. Makes the person feel better but changes nothing. - Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) August 17, 2017

Meanwhile, many Trump supporters used the column as an opportunity to double down on their support, saying they look forward to casting a vote for him again in 2020.

'I Voted for Trump' and I don't regret it. He's obviously on the right track - everyone on the left is APOPLECTIC!!! #MAGA - Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) August 17, 2017

I Voted for Trump and I made the correct decision. I plan on voting for him in 2020. The more I see Antifa the stronger my support is. - Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 17, 2017

I Voted for Trump and every day the lies spread by the mainstream media about him are just more reasons why I made the right decision. - Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 17, 2017