Television

Jon Snow Pretending to Be a Dragon Is the Game of Thrones Outtake You Deserve

Megan McCluskey
6:24 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

If you thought that seeing Jon Snow come face to face with a dragon was majestic, just wait until you see him imitating one of Daenerys' fire-breathing children.

In an Instagram video shared by Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke on Thursday, Kit Harington — who plays the King in the North — can be seen flapping his fur-lined cape as if it was a pair of wings on the same windy cliff where his character was introduced to Drogon.

To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

"I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them," Clarke captioned the hilarious clip.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.

"Beyond the Wall," the sixth episode of Game of Thrones' seventh season, airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

