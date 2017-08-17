Newsfeed
celebrities

The Internet Is Convinced This Woman Is Selena Gomez's Look-alike

Thatiana Diaz / People
12:34 PM ET

At first glance, it appears that Selena Gomez, the ‘Queen of Instagram,’ has a long lost twin. Sofia Solares, who resides in Mexico, is gaining attention on Instagram for her uncanny resemblance to the “Bad Liar” singer.

Meet Sofia Solares.

🌞

A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on

And this is Selena Gomez.

I hope my giant hand doesn't ruin the shot 😛

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

Whoa. One more time.

😈

A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on

Zzz

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Each post on Solares’ Instagram page, which has over 200k followers, includes numerous comments comparing her to the 13 Reasons Why producer and calling her “Selena 2.0.”

“I’m curious how many times a day do people say you look like Selena,” wrote one user. Another writing in all caps, “SHE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE SELENA.”

People Chica reached out to Solares for comment and has not received a response.

Multiple fan pages have even been dedicated to the Mexican 22-year-old, including one with a description that simply reads:. “The girl who looks like Selena Gomez.”

Although Solares hasn’t reacted to the comparison on social media, she’s retweeted posts pertaining to Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, including his collaboration with Hanes and her Spotify playlist.

And this isn’t the first time that fans have uncovered a SelGo doppelganger. Last year, a fashion blogger from South Africa Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) caught the attention of Gomez fans for her resemblance to the pop star. Zayn Malik’s sister, Doniya Elisha Malik, has also been said to look like Gomez.

What do you think? Does Solares look like Gomez’s twin?

This article originally appeared on People.com

