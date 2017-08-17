World
Search
Sign In
republicansRepublicans Condemn 'Hate and Bigotry' But Don't Mention President Trump
Donald Trump
TheaterHere's a First Look at the Cast of the Frozen Musical in Costume
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
eclipseHow Will Animals React to the Solar Eclipse? Depends on How Smart They Are
A Belgrade zookeeper holds a young chimpanzee Olgica wearing solar viewing glasses while they look ..
A man holds a dolphin that the group Equinac reported had died in Spain in early August after beachgoers touched and posed for selfies with it.
A man holds a dolphin that the group Equinac reported had died in Spain in early August after beachgoers touched and posed for selfies with it. Equinac
animals

Tourists Held a Beached Baby Dolphin for Selfies. It Soon Died

Rachel Lewis
9:13 AM ET

A baby dolphin beached on the coast of Spain has died after tourists gathered round to pick up and take photographs of the creature.

A non-profit organization called Equinac, which is dedicated to saving stranded and beached sea life, posted on Facebook on Tuesday to say that tourists were not to blame for the dolphin's stranding, but had nevertheless caused it a large amount of stress by crowding around it. Equinac said that the animal had likely beached itself in Mojácar after becoming sick or separated from its mother, but that tourists should have contacted the charity instead of posing for photos. It added that it arrived within 15 minutes of receiving information of the stranded dolphin, but found it was already dead.

In one picture that the charity re-posted, a child is seen holding the dolphin and accidentally covering the orifice from which it breathes.

“Animals are very susceptible to stress, and their manipulation, to take pictures and touch them, causes them a very strong shock that accelerates, to a large extent, heart failure, which is what finally happened,” Equinac said. "Let us all point out that these animals are highly protected. Harassing, harassing, manipulating and harassing them is prohibited by law, and we always ask for respect and consideration."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME