Ideas
Search
Sign In
SpainHere’s Why People Are Posting Cats in Response to the Barcelona Attack
barcelona attack cat photos post police
TelevisionThe Internet Is Loving This Game of Thrones-Inspired IKEA Photoshoot
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HousePresident Trump Praises Fake Story About Shooting Muslims With Pig's Blood-Soaked Bullets
President Trump Speaks On Infrastructure Meeting Held At Trump Tower
Global side-eye: Trump and Xi’s relationship has grown more tense since meeting at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year
Global side-eye: Trump and Xi’s relationship has grown more tense since meeting at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year Jim Watson—AFP/Getty Images
China

The U.S. Can Win a Trade War With China. That Doesn't Mean It Should Try

Ian Bremmer
5:59 AM ET
Ideas
Bremmer is a foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at TIME. He is the president of Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultancy, and a Global Research Professor at New York University. His most recent book is Superpower: Three Choices for America’s Role in the World  

President Donald Trump was ready to wage war in Asia this week — but not against North Korea and not with conventional weapons. Instead, it was China at risk and of a trade war. The White House had repeatedly warned that the Middle Kingdom's persistent misbehavior would lead to more U.S. pressure on the superpowers' trade relationship, and it seemed finally ready to act. Yet China's cooperation on U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea earlier in August seems to have bought Beijing some time. Instead of announcing retaliatory polices that could launch an economic skirmish as many expected, on Aug. 14 President Trump announced a broad investigation into China's suspected theft of American intellectual property.

Related

Kashmir India China
IndiaChina and India's Border Standoff Heats Up in Kashmir
India
China and India's Border Standoff Heats Up in Kashmir

Trump's announcement keeps the pressure on China while allowing him the space he needs to plan his next move. And though many have warned that a conflict over commerce would quickly escalate and badly damage both sides, it's clear that the U.S. would win a trade war with the emerging-market giant.

Why? For one, China's vulnerabilities are far greater. The crudest measure of this is the $300 billion — plus trade deficit that Trump has complained so much about. In 2016, U.S. exports to China totaled $115.6 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while China's exports to the U.S. totaled $462.6 billion. Beijing can cause pain for American companies and consumers, particularly in sectors like agriculture where U.S. firms employ few Chinese workers. But international commerce still supports tens of millions of jobs in China. Although it is less important to the economy than it was, trade accounts for almost 40% of Chinese GDP vs. less than 30% in the U.S.

Debt is another source of Chinese weakness. Its economy has been slowing down for several years, and its government has tried to manage the pace of deceleration by providing large amounts of credit. Heavy spending by the government and state-owned companies have pushed debt levels to dangerous new heights. In June the Institute of International Finance, a Washington-based trade group, estimated that China's total debt is now more than 304% of GDP — an unprecedented figure for a country at China's low level of income per person.

China has also lost some of its most important advantages. Thanks to technology, labor alone no longer generates the same amount of capital it once did. At the same time, Chinese labor is getting more expensive. Consulting firm Oxford Economics estimated recently that China's unit labor costs were just 4% lower than those in the U.S. It's now cheaper to pay factory workers in Japan than in China, per unit of output.

This is an especially delicate moment for China, as a once-in-five-years Party Congress this fall should replace five of seven members of the country's highest decisionmaking body and many more at other levels of its central government. It's a moment when senior Communist Party officials want to project calm confidence, shying away from fights they might not win. That said, if Chinese President Xi Jinping begins to feel like he's losing face, it will be almost impossible for him to ignore Trump's direct hits.

But there's a catch for the Trump team. If you want to be sure the near-term pain a trade battle would impose on U.S. workers will prove worthwhile in the long run, you'd better have allies — both political and military. Yet President Trump passed on an opportunity to strengthen ties with a number of Asian partners when he walked away from the enormous Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. He encouraged NATO members to hedge their bets on Washington by allowing them to question his commitment to the Atlantic alliance. By walking away from the Paris climate accord, he allowed China's Xi to claim the high ground on global environmental activism.

President Trump must also understand that China will do its best to target U.S. companies and industries based in states with high concentrations of voters that are part of his political base. China's leaders can read an electoral map, and they know how to hit Trump where it hurts most.

So, yes, the U.S. can win a trade war with China. That doesn't make it a good idea.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME