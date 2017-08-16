Arizona Mom Accused of Recording Sex Acts With Her Children and Selling Them Online

Keri Harwood, who was arrested on Aug. 13, 2017, on suspicion of five counts each of child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor. The 28-year-old Arizona woman is accused of molesting two young children and selling videos of the acts on the internet. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/AP

A 28-year-old Arizona woman has been accused of molesting her two young children, filming the abuse and then selling the footage on the Internet, PEOPLE confirms.

Keri Harwood, of New River, Arizona, was arrested at her home Sunday on multiple felony counts of sexual exploitation and molestation of a child, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The two children involved are 3 and 6 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

Harwood allegedly told authorities that she recorded the videos for a man she met online who offered to pay her hundreds of dollars if she streamed sex acts with children over Snapchat.

According to law enforcement, Harwood allegedly “desperately needed the money and did not want to disappoint this man.”

Officials started investigating Harwood based on a tip from one of her friends. The friend, authorities claim, had discovered two videos and PayPal transactions on Harwood’s email account after logging into it to play Pokémon Go with her. (Investigators said Harwood shared her email with the friend because of “poor Internet connectivity.”)

On Sunday, authorities confiscated the video files from Harwood’s home and arrested her. They believe at least five videos exist.

Harwood remains in jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond, the Associated Press reports. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney and it appears she has not yet entered a plea.

Local TV station KSAZ reports that no one answered the door at Harwood’s home and that she also declined an interview request.