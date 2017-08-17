Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter at the Paramount Theater on Aug. 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.

Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter at the Paramount Theater on Aug. 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. Pool—Getty Images

Trump faces White House troubles

President Donald Trump disbanded a pair of advisory business councils after several CEOs quit them over how the President responded to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. Now, many are speculating whether any of Trump’s top officials will depart from the administration in the aftermath, according to Reuters .

Charlottesville victim’s mom calls for action

Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed while protesting the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was mourned yesterday at a memorial service, where her mother delivered a powerful speech urging "righteous action." "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," Susan Bro said. "I’d rather have my child. But by golly, if I’ve got give her up, we’re going to make it count."

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse

Bonnie Tyler will perform her famous 1983 hit, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," on a cruise ship during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, the singer told TIME . "It’s going to be so exciting," Tyler said.

Also:

A U.S. soldier was killed during combat in Afghanistan.

At least 37 people have died after a fight between inmates and security at a Venezuela prison .

Steve Bannon mocked his opponents, saying "they're wetting themselves."

Malala Yousafzai has been accepted to study at Oxford University .

Hunger Game s and Twilight are getting their own theme park .

