U.S.
Search
Sign In
PoliticsSteve Bannon Mocks Opponents: 'They're Wetting Themselves'
President Donald Trump Makes Statement On Paris Climate Agreement
powerball jackpotPowerball Jackpot Jumps to $510 Million After No Winning Tickets Sold
Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night Television'Our Country Be Damned.' Late-Night Hosts Keep Slamming President Trump Over Charlottesville
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
Memorial Held In Charlottesville For Heather Heyer, Victim Of Car Ramming Incident During Protest After White Supremacists' Rally
Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter at the Paramount Theater on Aug. 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.  Pool—Getty Images
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Donald Trump, Heather Heyer and Bonnie Tyler

Melissa Chan
8:43 AM ET

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump faces White House troubles

President Donald Trump disbanded a pair of advisory business councils after several CEOs quit them over how the President responded to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. Now, many are speculating whether any of Trump’s top officials will depart from the administration in the aftermath, according to Reuters.

Charlottesville victim’s mom calls for action

Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed while protesting the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was mourned yesterday at a memorial service, where her mother delivered a powerful speech urging "righteous action." "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," Susan Bro said. "I’d rather have my child. But by golly, if I’ve got give her up, we’re going to make it count."

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse

Bonnie Tyler will perform her famous 1983 hit, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," on a cruise ship during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, the singer told TIME. "It’s going to be so exciting," Tyler said.

Also:

A U.S. soldier was killed during combat in Afghanistan.

At least 37 people have died after a fight between inmates and security at a Venezuela prison.

Steve Bannon mocked his opponents, saying "they're wetting themselves."

Malala Yousafzai has been accepted to study at Oxford University.

Hunger Games and Twilight are getting their own theme park.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME