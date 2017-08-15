Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesOprah Just Got Very Deep About Her Passion for Finding the Perfect Bathtub
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Boo! A Madea Halloween" - Arrivals
IndiaRead the Full Transcript of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of 71st Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort, on August 15, 2017 in New Delhi, India.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Exercise/Fitness12 Things You Should Know About Runner's Knee—Even If You Don't Run
TIME stock marathon running sports
game-of-thrones-eastwatch-jon-snow-06
Helen Sloan—HBO
fashion

Your Handy DIY Guide to Making Your Own Game of Thrones IKEA Rug Cape Like Jon Snow

Cady Lang
1:27 PM ET

Winter is here in Westeros, which means that the impressive fur outerwear in the North is out in full force. In case seeing Sansa Stark and Jon Snow's luxurious fur capes has you jonesing for a fuzzy coat of your own, take joy in knowing that the people of the North are outfitted by none other than the home goods department of IKEA, whose faux fur shag rugs were recently revealed as a costume hack for the show.

Luckily, for fans of the show who are looking to have a fur rug cape of their own, a la Jon Snow, IKEA has kindly provided some instructions in the same vein of their infamous construct-it-yourself furniture. The three-step DIY process ensures that you'll be able to sport your own luscious and cozy fur cape just in time for this season's final episode.

See the full instructions below.

IKEA 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME