Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
politicsMeet the Man Behind the Big Inflatable Trump Rat Mocking Him in New York
President Trump To Return To Trump Tower In New York City For First Time Since Taking Office
FloridaFlorida Man Arrested After 68-Pound Wife Dies of Severe Dehydration and Malnourishment
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicSee the Evolution of The King Through Elvis Presley's Life in Pictures
Elvis performs outside to adoring fans on September 26, 1956 in his hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the July 27, 2017 show. Scott Kowalchyk—CBS/Getty Images
Late Night Television

Here's How Late Night Hosts Reacted to Charlottesville

Raisa Bruner
11:15 AM ET

The tragic events in Charlottesville have dominated news, and late night television's hosts each had their own ways to respond to the latest strife riling the U.S.

Jimmy Fallon hosted British actor Riz Ahmed of The Night Of and Rogue One fame, but Ahmed has another talent: he's one half of the rap group Swet Shop Boys, and shared one of his own songs for the studio audience.

"I wrote this piece ten years ago, and every year I keep hoping it will become irrelevant, but it keeps becoming more and more relevant, sadly," he told Fallon before launching into a minimalist spoken-word version of the track. "In these sour times, please allow me to vouch for mine. Bitter taste in my mouth, spit it out with a rhyme. I'm losing my religion to tomorrow's headlines."

Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, decided to take President Trump to task. "It is difficult to express how heartbreaking it is to see something like this happening in our country," he admitted in his introductory monologue. "But here's something that's not difficult to express: Nazis are bad. The KKK? I'm not a fan. That wasn't hard. That was easy."

Colbert then called out Trump for his delayed condemnation of hate groups. "If only the president was as mad about neo-Nazis murdering people on the streets as he's been about Hillary Clinton, the New York Times, CNN, Joe Scarborough, Kristen Stewart, the cast of Hamilton, Diet Coke, Nordstrom's not selling his daughter's clothes, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, me, the state of New Hampshire, gold star families, Penn Jillette's Las Vegas show, the movie Django Unchained, Meryl Streep, and lady Ghostbusters," he listed.

And Jimmy Kimmel? He laid into Trump for his vague response as well, in which the president condemned actions on "many sides."

"There were two sides, not 'many sides,'" Kimmel said. "And one of those sides had Nazis on it. All he had to do was condemn the Nazis. It shouldn't have been a difficult thing. It's not exactly a controversial stance. Not like we asked him to come out against puppies or something." He then added: "If there's any silver lining to this — and there isn't — it's that whatever vacation he was hoping to have, it's now ruined."

Fallon, Kimmel, and Colbert compete against one another in a race for ratings and viewers, but on this subject, they all certainly have found common ground.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME