Tech
Search
Sign In
IranIran Just Threatened to Restart Its Nuclear Program if the U.S. Continues With Sanctions
FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York
Donald TrumpHonk if You're Covfefe: Ohio Woman Granted License Plate Immortalizing Trump's Tweet
President Trump And Lebanese PM Hariri Deliver Joint Statements At White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpThousands of Protesters Gather at Trump Tower as the President Returns to New York
President Trump To Return To Trump Tower In New York City For First Time Since Taking Office
Protesters And Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. For Donald Trump Inauguration
Anti-Trump protesters near the inauguration of President Trump in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2017.  Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Surveillance

The Justice Department Demanded a Tech Firm Hand Over Anti-Trump User Data. The Company Said No

Feliz Solomon
4:07 AM ET

Los Angeles-based web host provider DreamHost is pushing back against a federal order to unmask users who visited a website designed to coordinate protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reports that a Superior Court judge in Washington, D.C. has issued a search warrant demanding more than 1.3 million IP addresses that accessed the site DisruptJ20.org, which would allow the government to identify visitors. DreamHost, which hosts the website, says that’s a bridge too far.

Chris Ghazarian, general counsel for DreamHost, was quoted by the Post saying the warrant calls for “every single file we have” related to the site, including “tons of data about people who visited it.”

Among the information requested are emails shared between site administrators and people who were interested in attending protests, names, addresses and photographs, the Post reports.

Ghazarian said the order, which was reportedly issued on July 12 and made public by DreamHost Monday, is “pure prosecutorial overreach by a politicized Justice Department” intended to silence critics.

According to the Post, the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington D.C., where the warrant was issued, declined to comment on the request, though prosecutors cited in court documents defended it as constitutional.

[Washington Post]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME