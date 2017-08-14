Living
Search
Sign In
White HouseTrump's Approval Rating Just Hit a New Low. See How He Stacks Up Against Past Presidents
SAUDI-US-GCC-DIPLOMACY
TelevisionWhy This Tiny Game of Thrones Detail Matters in the War Against the White Walkers
Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju, Iain Glen, Kit Harington and Joe Dempsie in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Oklahoma23-Year-Old Arrested in Plot to Detonate Bomb Outside Oklahoma City Bank
Bomb Plot Oklahoma
smiley work emails less competent study
TPopova—Getty Images/iStockphoto
Research

You Really Need to Stop Putting Smiley Faces in Work Emails

Julia Zorthian
3:38 PM ET

Smiley faces may seem benign, but typing them in work emails may be doing more harm than good.

In a new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel wanted to find out whether including smileys in work emails actually has an effect on the message. ":)" really does make an impression, they found out—but not the friendly feeling an email writer may intend.

Instead, reading a happy face in the text of a work email made people think that the sender was less competent if the same message did not contain the emoticon, the researchers found. Even though smiles communicate warmth and competence in person, a smiley could make the reader less likely to share as much information in their reply.

MORE: The TIME Guide To Happiness

"Our findings provide first-time evidence that, contrary to actual smiles, smileys only marginally increased perceptions of warmth and actually decrease perceptions of competence," said Ella Glikson, one of the study's authors and a post-doctorate fellow at the BGU Department of Management, in a press release. "In formal business e-mails, a smiley is not a smile."

The researchers conducted three experiments with 549 people from 29 countries.

In one experiment, people read an anonymous work email and then evaluated that person based on their competence. Overall, messages without smiley faces led people to believe the sender was more competent than the same emails with added smileys.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

Furthermore, when people were asked to respond to the emails, they included more detailed information in their replies when responding to an email without smileys. "Information sharing was significantly lower in the smiley condition than in the control condition," the study authors write, suggesting that smiley usage in emails could hinder communication in the workplace.

The use of a smiley also had an effect on the perception of gender. The study found that when the sender's identity was unknown, the participants were more likely to think emails with smiley faces were sent by a woman. (That assumption didn't affect that person's perceived levels of warmth or competence, though.)

Glikson advises people not to let smileys ruin their only chance at a first impression. "In initial interactions, it is better to avoid using smileys, regardless of age or gender," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME