Tom Cruise Possibly Injured While Filming Impossible Stunt

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in movies, but the danger is completely real.

The 55-year-old actor appeared to injure himself while filming a scene for Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Sunday where he jumps between two buildings.

In video obtained by TMZ , Cruise is attached to a harness while making the leap. However, he landed short and crashed hard into the side of the building. He is able to hoist himself up, but walks with a visible limp before collapsing next to crew members.

The extent of Cruise’s injuries are not known. Reps for Cruise and Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Playing protagonist Ethan Hunt, the legendary actor was previously filmed on top of a roof in Paris for a stunt that appeared to involve helicopters and riding a motorcycle.

In the previous installment, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation , Cruise precariously clung to the side of a moving A400 plane mid-air .

“It was intense,” he admitted to PEOPLE at the film’s premiere in 2015 . “I’m not going to lie.”

Simon Pegg , who has costarred with Cruise in three Mission: Impossible movies, including Rogue Nation , said the actor’s stunts add to his mystique.

“He’s one of the last movie stars, if not the last movie star of his kind,” Pegg observed of his Oscar-nominated colleague at CinemaCon in 2015. “And that’s partly because we don’t really know Tom Cruise. Nobody really knows Tom Cruise.”

Mission: Impossible 6 also stars Life actress Rebecca Ferguson and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill . The movie is slated to hit theaters next year.

