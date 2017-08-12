U.S.
White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. Steve Helber—AP
Virginia

State of Emergency Declared as Violent Clashes in Charlottesville Continue

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:14 PM ET

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency following the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville leading up to the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday.

A vehicle also ran into a crowd of counter-protestors, the Associated Press reported. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

"It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property," McAuliffe said in a statement, adding that he is "disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence"

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to condemn the violence.

"We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!" he said.

Virginia State Police tweeted that protesters charged at authorities in the park Saturday morning. Arrests were being made, and there were injuries stemming from an altercation, the department said.

In light of the events, the University of Virginia also said its events and programming would be canceled. The university medical center will remain open, however.

Several hundred white nationalists gathered on the University of Virginia campus with torches in hand Friday night. There multiple reported injuries after the group clashed with counter-protestors.

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted her opposition to the violence.

"Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville," she posted.

The rally is expected to draw up to 6,000 people, according to the Associated Press. It comes after the city of Charlottesville voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

