White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. Steve Helber—AP

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency following the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville leading up to the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday.

A vehicle also ran into a crowd of counter-protestors, the Associated Press reported. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

"It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property," McAuliffe said in a statement, adding that he is "disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence"

Below is the Governor's statement regarding the emergency declaration he authorized this morning: pic.twitter.com/yS1E9mispG - Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to condemn the violence.

"We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!" he said.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Virginia State Police tweeted that protesters charged at authorities in the park Saturday morning. Arrests were being made, and there were injuries stemming from an altercation, the department said.

Arrests are being made following declaration of unlawful assembly at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville. #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/6XAn1hYLAS - VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2017

ALERT: Unlawful assembly declared for rally at Emancipation Park #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/2OcchnDNFS - Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 12, 2017

In light of the events, the University of Virginia also said its events and programming would be canceled. The university medical center will remain open, however.

Several hundred white nationalists gathered on the University of Virginia campus with torches in hand Friday night. There multiple reported injuries after the group clashed with counter-protestors.

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted her opposition to the violence.

"Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville," she posted.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. - Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

Their tiki torches may be fueled by citronella but their ideas are fueled by hate, & have no place in civil society. https://t.co/himqTMBQnH - Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Racism, bigotry & hate are wrong - in Charlottesville & anywhere else in this country. We should be a better people than that. - Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 12, 2017

March & rally in Charlottesville against everything the flag stands for. President Trump must condemn in strongest terms immediately. - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2017

The rally is expected to draw up to 6,000 people, according to the Associated Press. It comes after the city of Charlottesville voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.