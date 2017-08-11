Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones .

Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy may have been the first to strike up a marriage pact in season seven of Game of Thrones , but will they be the last? Following Dickon Tarly's heroic performance during Daenerys Targaryen's dragon attack , some fans are speculating that he may become Sansa Stark's next suitor.

To refresh your memory, Dickon is the second son of Randyll Tarly and the younger brother of Samwell. His character first appeared during Sam's brief trip home to Horn Hill — the seat of House Tarly in the Reach — in season six. However, the actor who played him, Freddie Stroma, has since been replaced by Tom Hopper.

Dickon was re-introduced in the second episode of season seven when his father was summoned to King's Landing to pledge loyalty to the crown. He has since fought in the sacking of Highgarden and saved Jaime Lannister's life during the Loot Train Battle.

Now, Reddit user ALL_STAR_87 has laid out a theory for a union between Dickon and the Queen Regent in the North.

Could Sansa Stark and Dickon Tarly be the pairing Westeros has been waiting for? Randyll Tarly is clearly the driving force behind the recent Lannister alliance, while young Dickon shows more concern about turning his back on old ties. If Randyll croaks and Dickon survives there's a chance he could abandon his father's pact with the Lannisters, paving the way to reconnect with his brother Sam — who happens to have the Tarly's Valyrian steel sword and coincidentally is best mates with a Stark. With the Starks/Targaryens looking likely to take on the walkers, Sam bringing House Tarly (and most likely the rest of The Reach) onboard would be a big strategic win. Not to mention that House Tarly supported the Targaryens back in the day. By joining the fight in the north, Sansa and Dickon would no-doubt cross paths, setting-up a potentially perfect partnership bringing together north and south.

Considering her past experiences , it seems unlikely that Sansa would agree to yet another political marriage. But maybe Dickon will somehow find a way to prove himself worthy.

"Eastwatch," the fifth episode of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, airs Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on HBO.