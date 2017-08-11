Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
WorldUpcoming U.S. War Games Look Set to Inflame Tensions on the Korean Peninsula
Military Livefire Drill in South Korea
North KoreaSusan Rice Says Pre-Emptive War With North Korea Would Be 'Catastrophic'
US-POLITICS-RICE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
VenezuelaVenezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro Is Calling for a Meeting With Donald Trump
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-MADURO-CONSTITUENT ASSEMBY
Mountain Day Google Doodle
Mountain Day Google Doodle Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Mountain Day, Japan's Newest Holiday

Ryan Kilpatrick
Aug 10, 2017

With its densely packed cities and fast-paced professional world, some in Japan may have trouble finding time to appreciate the country's boundless natural beauty. So in 2014, a new holiday was invented to remind them to pause and take a look around: Mountain Day.

This Friday, Google celebrates the new holiday — only its second year in observance — with a new doodle depicting a sunset over the iconic Mount Fuji, the tallest and most famous of Japan's mountains lying some 60 miles southwest of the capital Tokyo. While Fuji is best known among them, Japan is home to hundreds of other peaks running north to south like a spine, covering nearly 70% of the island nation.

Mountain Day falls on Aug. 11 because the Japanese kanji character for "eight" resembles a mountain, while the numeral 11 looks like adjacent trees, according to the BBC. The holiday was created to encourage people to get out of the city and go for a hike in the countryside, both to learn more about Japan's geography and cultural heritage and to alleviate the pressures of the daily grind.

Japan also celebrates Ocean Day on the third Monday of July. The day similarly honors the ocean and its bounty, and offers blessings for the economic prosperity of maritime Japan.

[Google]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME