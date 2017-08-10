Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThis Unexpected Game of Thrones Character Could Ruin Cersei Lannister's Master Plan
Lena Headey in Game of Thrones
CubaCanadian Diplomat in Cuba Also Suffered Hearing Loss in Wake of Sonic Weapon Attack on U.S. Staff
Havana
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
oregonThis Mother Is Suing a Hospital for Millions After She Accidentally Killed Her Son
jacob-thompson-newborn-portland-adventist-hospital-lawsuit-2
White House

President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin for Expelling U.S. Diplomats from Russia: 'Now We Have A Smaller Payroll'

Julia Zorthian
5:27 PM ET

President Trump said that he is "very thankful" to Russian President Vladimir Putin for expelling 755 U.S. diplomats because eliminating their payrolls has cut government costs.

Trump spoke on Thursday from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., where he is on an extended "working vacation." His remarks were the first time he has discussed Russia kicking out the hundreds of U.S. diplomats and staff at the end of July.

“I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll," Trump said. "There’s no real reason for them to go back. I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We’re going to save a lot of money.”

The Kremlin ordered the diplomats to leave by September in response to U.S. sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Shortly after Russia announced the decision, the State Department said the move was “a regrettable and uncalled for act.” Trump himself did not respond, and his silence was noticeable.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME