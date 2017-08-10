Search
Sign In
celebritiesPlease Enjoy Channing Tatum Turning This Convenience Store Into a Dance Club for Two
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at the premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" in Hollywood, California, June 25, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on July 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTX1HUGA
GeneticsScientists are Getting Closer To Using Pig Organs For Human Transplants
Pig standing looking up, white background
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
OpioidPresident Trump Just Declared a National Emergency Over the Opioid Epidemic
Donald Trump, Mike Pence
jacob-thompson-newborn-portland-adventist-hospital-lawsuit-2
Jacob Thompson courtesy of Diego Conde—Conde Law Group
oregon

This Mother Is Suing a Hospital for Millions After She Accidentally Killed Her Son

Abigail Abrams
5:10 PM ET

A mother in Oregon is suing Portland Adventist Medical Center for $8.6 million after she accidentally smothered her four-day-old baby in a hospital bed.

Monica Thompson says that, a few days after her son Jacob was born in August 2012, the hospital put her newborn in bed with her so she could breastfeed him. But Thompson says in the lawsuit that the baby was put there in the middle of the night, while she was heavily medicated. Thompson drifted off, and when she woke up, Jacob was unresponsive.

Jacob suffered severe brain damage and was placed on life support, according to the lawsuit. After six days, doctors told the parents the baby’s comatose state was irreversible. The parents pulled their son from life support when he was 10 days old.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Kristi Spurgeon Johnson, a spokeswoman for Portland Adventist Medical Center, told The Oregonian this week the hospital could not comment on the lawsuit until the hospital had a chance to review it. The hospital also declined to comment on its policy about newborns sharing beds with their mothers.

But the Adventist Health website features “Health Tip” posts about keeping newborns safe, including one tip that reads “child care experts say it’s dangerous for infants to sleep in the same bed with their parents.” The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended against bed sharing, according to The Oregonian.

Thompson, who is suing both the hospital and the individual nurse involved in the incident, said she was “still drowsy and groggy” from her medication when she realized her son was not moving, her lawsuit states. The suit says Thompson called for a nurse, and when none came, she “carried her son to the hallway and frantically yelled for help.”

“I am sharing our story in the hopes that no mother or family will ever have to suffer through a preventable tragedy such as this. What happened to us could have easily been prevented had the nurses been doing their job,” Thompson said in a statement through her lawyer.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the baby’s “desperation and anxiety” as he suffocated and for Thompson’s “severe emotional distress upon unintentionally killing her firstborn child.” It also asks for damages to cover medical and counseling expenses for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, which Thompson says were caused by the death of her son.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME