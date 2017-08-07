Politics
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens to a presentation by Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin during a Veterans Affairs Department "telehealth" event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug 3, 2017.  Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Amazon

Toilet Paper Featuring Donald Trump's Tweets Has Sold Out on Amazon

Katie Reilly
6:03 PM ET

Toilet paper featuring old tweets by President Donald Trump appears to have sold out on Amazon.

The toilet paper — described as "a collection of ten of Donald Trump's tweets that we deemed were most suitable for flushing" — was sold by a company called Toilet Tweets and fulfilled by Amazon. A single roll was being sold for $11.99 as of Friday, according to the Hill. On Monday, the toilet paper was listed as "currently unavailable" for purchase.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the product.

"Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?" read one 2013 tweet printed on the roll.

"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" read another from 2014.

Toilet Tweets isn't the first company to pursue this kind of business idea. Similar rolls of toilet paper are still available for sale on Amazon, including a roll featuring Trump's face that a company called The Gag is currently selling for $12.95.

Earlier this year, NBC News reported that a lawyer from Mexico announced his plans to launch a Trump toilet paper brand in the country.

Follow TIME