Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AmazonToilet Paper Featuring Donald Trump's Tweets Has Sold Out on Amazon
President Donald Trump
opioidsDying From an Opioid Overdose Is More Common Than You Think
Medicine Pills TIME health stock
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Ramps Up Appeal to His Base as Approval Rating Plummets
President Donald Trump
Sandro Botticelli (1444-1510), Florentine School
Sandro Botticelli (1444-1510), Florentine School. The Birth of Venus. 1482. Oil on canvas, 1.72 x 2.78 m. Florence, The Uffizi Gallery. (Photo by: Christophel Fine Art/UIG via Getty Images) Christophel Fine Art—UIG via Getty Images
Art

Italy's Heatwave 'Lucifer' Is Really Raising Hell for Tourist Attractions

Raisa Bruner
5:33 PM ET

Italy is so hot right now that one of its top art galleries had to shut down early. And no, it's not just because the country is likely one of the world's most popular tourist destinations this summer. This one is all about the Mercury rising.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence — home of world-famous works of historical art like Michelangelo's iconic David sculpture and Botticelli's Birth of Venus painting — announced they were closing five hours before the usual time on Friday, thanks to temperatures that are soaring in the Mediterranean region and across Europe up to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Nicknamed "Lucifer," the continental heatwave is proving a devilishly tricky beast to manage in the height of summer, especially given the crush of visitors attempting to take refuge in museums and gallery spaces.

According to artnet News, the Uffizi Gallery is Italy's most-visited art museum. The all-important air conditioning system is supplied by cool water from the neighboring river Arno — but because the water levels are so low, the air conditioning system couldn't run the way it needs to in order to cope with the summer tourist crowds on Friday.

Luckily, the museum director assured art fans that the priceless works themselves are, currently, still safe. It was just a matter of the comfort of sightseers, who had to find cooler temperatures (and their culture fix) elsewhere. The gallery was back up and running as normal on Saturday — but with only more high temperatures in the forecast, Lucifer might still strike again.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME