Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
fashionModel Ashley Graham 'I Know I’m on This Pedestal Because of White Privilege'
Build Presents Ashley Graham Discussing Her New Show "The Ashley Graham Project"
TelevisionWhy Meera Reed Probably Still Has a Major Role to Play in Game of Thrones
Ellie Kendrick in Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesDeadpool Fans Are Freaking Out Over This First Look at Josh Brolin's Villain
"Mean Girls" World Premiere - Arrivals
Jeffrey Mayer—WireImage/Getty Images
viral

The Internet Just Found the Real-Life Doppelgänger of Regina George from Mean Girls and She Can Definitely Sit With Us

Brittany Boyd / Hello Giggles
4:03 PM ET

Although it’s been thirteen years since its release, fans across the world continue to adore the film Mean Girls. From Tina Fey’s mind came a high school comedy that was all too real when it came to social cliques. With a line of Mean Girls Burn Book makeup brushes in the works and a Broadway musical happening *this* year, it’s safe to say we’re all still obsessing over the movie. That’s why it’s no surprise that Twitter is going crazy over this Regina George lookalike.

A high schooler named April's senior photos went viral after Twitter mistook her for the Queen of Plastics, Regina George.

Blonde hair, blue eyes, and a striking smile were enough for Twitter to go crazy with their comparisons. Honestly, we see the resemblance! But in an interview with E! News, April says she doesn’t see it.

“I’m surprised because I still don’t really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people. It’s kind of amusing actually.”

From left: Lindsay Lohan as Cady, Amanda Seyfried as Karen, Rachel McAdams as Regina and Lacey Chabert as Gretchen in Mean Girls. Michael Gibson—AP 

April says her tweet caught like wildfire and spread quickly.

“This was a first, but once one person saw it, everyone noticed it. It’s strange because I have naturally curly hair, but I decided to straighten it for the pictures, which caused me to look even more like her I guess.”

One thing’s for sure, she can definitely sit with us.

And, like the rest of the internet, we think she’s really pretty!

Bless the internet. You never know whose doppelganger you’ll meet next.

This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME