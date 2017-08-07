The Internet Just Found the Real-Life Doppelgänger of Regina George from Mean Girls and She Can Definitely Sit With Us

Although it’s been thirteen years since its release, fans across the world continue to adore the film Mean Girls . From Tina Fey’s mind came a high school comedy that was all too real when it came to social cliques. With a line of Mean Girls Burn Book makeup brushes in the works and a Broadway musical happening *this* year , it’s safe to say we’re all still obsessing over the movie. That’s why it’s no surprise that Twitter is going crazy over this Regina George lookalike .

A high schooler named April's senior photos went viral after Twitter mistook her for the Queen of Plastics, Regina George .

Blonde hair, blue eyes, and a striking smile were enough for Twitter to go crazy with their comparisons. Honestly, we see the resemblance! But in an interview with E! News , April says she doesn’t see it.

“I’m surprised because I still don’t really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people. It’s kind of amusing actually.”

Michael Gibson—AP

April says her tweet caught like wildfire and spread quickly.

“This was a first, but once one person saw it, everyone noticed it. It’s strange because I have naturally curly hair, but I decided to straighten it for the pictures, which caused me to look even more like her I guess.”

Im laughing so hard pic.twitter.com/hFpHYuWyWB - ᴍᴀᴅ ǫᴜᴇᴇɴ (@madieofthekings) August 4, 2017

One thing’s for sure, she can definitely sit with us.

That pink shirt on the right better have been worn on wednesday if not ' you can't sit with us!' - Nat ♡ (@natalliiee_21) August 4, 2017

And, like the rest of the internet, we think she’s really pretty!

Bless the internet. You never know whose doppelganger you’ll meet next.

This article originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com