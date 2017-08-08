World
Search
Sign In
tragedyA 9/11 Victim Has Been Identified 16 Years After the Attacks
15th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks Commemorated At World Trade Center Memorial Site
CompaniesGoogle Has Fired the Employee Who Wrote an Anti-Diversity Tirade, Report Says
Key Speakers At Dmexco Digital Marketing Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KenyaNervous Kenyans Head to the Polls Amid Fears of Electoral Violence
KENYA-POLITICS-VOTE
Ed Sheeran At Mix 104.1 Beach House
BOURNE, MA - JULY 14: Musician Ed Sheeran performs at the Mix 104.1 Beach House in Bourne, Mass., on July 14, 2017. Boston Globe - Getty Images
give a home

Ed Sheeran Will Be Playing a Gig in Someone's Living Room to Aid Refugees

Rachel Lewis
12:01 AM ET

Musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Kate Tempest and Fossils will play small concerts in ordinary peoples' homes in two hundred cities around the world next month, as part of Amnesty International’s Give a Home concert series.

The one-day program takes place on Sept. 20, the same day as World Refugee Day. The collaboration between Amnesty International and music promoter SoFar Sounds puts artists into the homes of music fans who applied to host the gigs, in order to help raise the profile of those who have been forced to flee their homes.

Canadian pop-duo Faarrow are among the thousands of musicians taking part, and will be visiting a home in downtown L.A to play stripped-back version of their songs. The sisters Siham, 29, and Imam Hashi, 28, are refugees themselves, having left Somalia for Toronto after the civil war broke out in 1991.

Now they feel that they have to use their platform to speak up for others who haven’t been so lucky. “People look at us like they don’t really think we’re refugees, they have this idea of what a refugee looks and sounds like,” Siham told TIME, adding that Somalia and its people are still part of their daily lives.

ContraBanned #MusicUnites - 2017 SXSW Conference and FestivalsAUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: Iman Hashi (L) and Siham Hashi of FAARROW perform onstage at ContraBanned #MusicUnites during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals. Katrina Barber - Getty Images 

Another big name on the lineup is American-Mexican band Jesse & Joy. They are playing in Mexico City, where they have worked previously with Mexican immigrant communities. “If we’re all in this world we should all be welcome into a home. Everybody deserves a home,” said 31-year-old Joy.

Ed Sheeran — possibly the biggest name in the program — will be playing in Washington, and Fossils are playing in Kolkata. Each of the headliners will be joined by refugee groups, such as the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians, which is scheduled to perform in London. Hamsa Mourif, 30, worked as a singer for the orchestra after studying music for five years at the Higher Institute of Music in Damascus. The orchestra features singers alongside traditional strings and percussion, as well as traditional instruments like the ney — a type of flute.

Many members of that orchestra, Mourif included, used to play for the Syrian National Orchestra for Arabic Music in Damascus Opera House. Today, she says, the civil war has left the the artistic scene neglected and underfunded. “People need more food,” she said. “They don’t care about arts and music. Unfortunately when the war stops the last thing to fix will be the arts.”

Mourif left Syria shortly after the orchestra toured Europe last year with Damon Albarn’s music collective, Africa Express, adding that it’s not impossible to live in Damascus but wanted to move to the U.K. to follow her dream of being a professional singer. She combated the loneliness of arriving in a new country by taking English classes and then singing with the college for International Women’s Day.

While she is now resident in the British city of Leicester, other orchestra members are scattered around the U.K., which makes rehearsals for events like Give a Home very difficult. But being together and performing, she said, allows them to remember Syrian culture. “A lot of people come to me and say we cannot understand one word but we can feel what you mean. You can’t translate the music - it is our job to make people feel what we think,” she said.

Mourif is excited to return to London to sing, adding that performing at the Give a Home will allow her and her colleagues to present a different experience of Syria. “Of course we have a war,” she said. “We are suffering. I feel like it’s my responsibility to make them feel happy.”

You can apply for tickets for Give a Home here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME