World
Search
Sign In
Courts'I Think I Can Get Probation.' Martin Shkreli Unshaken After Fraud Conviction
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
AppleThe Next Apple Watch Will Have a Feature Runners Will Love
Apple Watches on display in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2015.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
OpinionThe White House Used This Moment as Proof the U.S. Should Cut Immigration. Its Real History Is More Complicated
Cuban Refugee Boat Sailing for America
Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia in early August 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia in early August 2017. Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images
russia

Donald Trump Had a Tough Week. Putin Went Sunbathing in Siberia.

Mahita Gajanan
6:50 PM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week enjoyed a nature-filled vacation that included hiking, fishing and diving, photos show.

Russian news agency TASS reports that Putin went to Siberia to hike in the forest, go fishing on mountain lakes and dive underwater while chasing a pike during a short stop in the Tyva Republic over the first two days in August.

Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 
Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 
Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 

Photos of the vacationing Putin show the Russian leader sitting shirtless and accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was also pictured shirtless and wearing camouflage pants. In other pictures, Putin is decked out in outdoor gear and is shown wading into water to fish.

Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 
Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 

According to presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin at one point donned a diving suit, complete with a mask, breathing tube and GoPro camera, and started spearfishing.

“He filmed some unique footage while hunting a pike,” Peskov told Tass. “He chased a pike for two hours before eventually hitting it. It was very brief, but very eventful trip.”

Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 
Alexey Nikolsky—AFP/Getty Images 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME