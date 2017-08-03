Your latest Lorde fix has arrived, this time in the form of a dreamy new music video from the Melodrama singer for her latest single "Perfect Places."

Set in a number of remote-seeming locales, Lorde takes us on a spin through some of the "perfect places" the world holds, all on her own epic solo adventure. Directed by Grant Singer, the video features Lorde dressed up in elaborate ball gowns — but taken down a notch by slightly bedraggled hair — as she traipses by rushing waterfalls, dances through deserted beaches at dusk, or reclines at dinner tables laden with a feast for a five-star traveler.

If these scenes don't kickstart your own sense of wanderlust, not much will. A swing through a mythical-looking banyan tree forest? Check. A pensive tea party for one? Check, again. Lorde even tests her survival skills by shooting down coconuts with a rifle, and showcases her notorious dancing in a late-night pas de deux with a bare lightbulb.

While the song's lyrics may celebrate youth and debauchery — "Every night, I live and die / Meet somebody, take 'em home" — Lorde eschews companionship here, instead reveling in solo freedom.

The Kiwi artist's hotly-anticipated sophomore album Melodrama was released in June, and she's kicking off a worldwide tour to support the album at the end of September in the U.K. In the meantime, we have the "Perfect Places" visual to sate our appetite for the ethereal pop star.