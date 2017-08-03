West VirginiaWest Virginia Governor Is Switching Political Parties
In this March 22, 2017 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a town hall meeting, at WSAZ's studio in Huntington, W. Va.
viralMeanwhile Anthony Scaramucci Just Got Owned By a Chicken Sandwich in Ireland
President Donald Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Video GamesThis Crazy Mod Makes Grand Theft Auto V Look Like Real Life
Music

Watch Lorde Take an Epic Solo Vacation in Her New "Perfect Places" Video

Raisa Bruner
5:25 PM ET

Your latest Lorde fix has arrived, this time in the form of a dreamy new music video from the Melodrama singer for her latest single "Perfect Places."

Set in a number of remote-seeming locales, Lorde takes us on a spin through some of the "perfect places" the world holds, all on her own epic solo adventure. Directed by Grant Singer, the video features Lorde dressed up in elaborate ball gowns — but taken down a notch by slightly bedraggled hair — as she traipses by rushing waterfalls, dances through deserted beaches at dusk, or reclines at dinner tables laden with a feast for a five-star traveler.

If these scenes don't kickstart your own sense of wanderlust, not much will. A swing through a mythical-looking banyan tree forest? Check. A pensive tea party for one? Check, again. Lorde even tests her survival skills by shooting down coconuts with a rifle, and showcases her notorious dancing in a late-night pas de deux with a bare lightbulb.

While the song's lyrics may celebrate youth and debauchery — "Every night, I live and die / Meet somebody, take 'em home" — Lorde eschews companionship here, instead reveling in solo freedom.

The Kiwi artist's hotly-anticipated sophomore album Melodrama was released in June, and she's kicking off a worldwide tour to support the album at the end of September in the U.K. In the meantime, we have the "Perfect Places" visual to sate our appetite for the ethereal pop star.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME