This Crazy Mod Makes Grand Theft Auto V Look Like Real Life

Sick of claims about photorealistic games? Here's one that delivers.

Grand Theft Auto V (see TIME's review here ) was already a swanky visual buffet played on a high-end computer at 4K resolution with the detail needles buried. But mod-maker NaturalVision's remastered version refurbishes everything to...well, let's just say there are moments here I can't tell whether I'm looking at a simulation or one of those tourism and convention board videos.

NaturalVision, which has been doing this for a while, describes its new mod as "a complete overhaul of the original," adding that "changes were made to the environmental weathers [sic], lighting system, ambient colors and tonemapping in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality."

The whole thing reportedly took over 1,200 hours spread across six months. I can't begin to fathom the kind of PC muscle you'll need to pull this off at buttery smooth frame rates. You can download the mod here .

Anyone else care to sing the first two lines of Bohemian Rhapsody with me?