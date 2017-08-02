This Dutch Model Is Basically Gigi Hadid's Doppelgänger

With her blonde hair, blue eyes, and youthful features, Gigi Hadid is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable faces, but it looks like the supermodel of the moment might share her striking visage with another model — and no, it's not her equally famous model sister, raven-haired Bella Hadid.
The Internet stumbled upon Netherland-based model and blogger Iza IJerman whose facial features bear an uncanny resemblance to Hadid's. Perhaps the resemblance shouldn't be so shocking since IJerman, who's modeled for labels like the swimwear line Alpine Butterfly, is Dutch, like Hadid's mother, former Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid.
In an interview with Refinery 29, the model shared that people first made the Gigi Hadid comparison on Instagram and that her modeling agency also thought she looked like the supermodel.
"When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption "The new curvy Gigi Hadid", so that's the moment I realised it might be true!" she said.
See the resemblance for yourself below.