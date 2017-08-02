This Dutch Model Is Basically Gigi Hadid's Doppelgänger

With her blonde hair, blue eyes, and youthful features, Gigi Hadid is one of the fashion industry's most recognizable faces, but it looks like the supermodel of the moment might share her striking visage with another model — and no, it's not her equally famous model sister, raven-haired Bella Hadid.

The Internet stumbled upon Netherland-based model and blogger Iza IJerman whose facial features bear an uncanny resemblance to Hadid's. Perhaps the resemblance shouldn't be so shocking since IJerman, who's modeled for labels like the swimwear line Alpine Butterfly, is Dutch, like Hadid's mother, former Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid .

In an interview with Refinery 29 , the model shared that people first made the Gigi Hadid comparison on Instagram and that her modeling agency also thought she looked like the supermodel.

"When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption "The new curvy Gigi Hadid", so that's the moment I realised it might be true!" she said.

See the resemblance for yourself below.

always fun to be here! make-up by angel @stefanievestert A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

R A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

glitterglasses A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

waiting for the next episode for stranger things like A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:00am PST