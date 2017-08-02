Sports
Search
Sign In
AustraliaMan in Shock After Being Questioned Over Suspected Airline Plot in Australia
Airport Security Increased Following Terror Raids In Sydney
TurkeyTurkey Puts Nearly 500 People on Trial Over Last Year's Attempted Coup
TURKEY-JUSTICE-COUP-TRIAL
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AfghanistanAt Least 29 Killed in Suicide Attack on a Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan, a Hospital Official Says
Afghanistan
16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Previews
Usain Bolt at a press conference at The London Stadium in London, Aug. 1, 2017. Michael Steele—Getty Images
athletics

Usain Bolt Warns Doping Could Be Downfall of Athletics

Kevin Lui
Aug 01, 2017

Ahead of his final race at the World Championships in London, Usain Bolt warned in an interview that dopers have to "stop or the sport will die."

"Hopefully athletes will see what's going on and what they need to do to help the sport move forward," Bolt told BBC Sports. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist will retire from athletics after running in the 100m and 4x100m relay races in the Worlds, which will begin Friday.

"Personally I think we were at rock bottom," the 30-year-old Jamaican said, referring to revelations of a state-sponsored doping scheme in Russia. "After the scandal on Russia I don't think it gets any worse than that."

"Doping is always a bad thing and it's never pleasant because you put in the hard work and the sport starts going forward and then you have other guys bringing it back," Bolt told the BBC.

Read More: This Is Usain Bolt's Unlikely Inspiration

"Over the years we're doing a better job, it's getting clean and we're catching up to a lot of athletes," he added. "There's an understanding that if you cheat you will get caught. Over time the sport will get better."

Though he said his body is sending signals that "it's just time to go," Bolt believed "without a doubt" that he is still the fastest person in the world, and that his world records are "safe for now."

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME