Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey is introducing a new piece of legislation that would end the federal prohibition of marijuana and incentivize states to legalize it.

The bill, known as the Marijuana Justice Act , would remove cannabis from the federal scheduling system, which currently classifies the substance in the same regulatory class as heroin. Booker, a Democrat, will formally announce the bill on Facebook Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. eastern.

While the bill would nix marijuana's status as a illegal drug on a federal level, it could still be prohibited on a state or local level. Booker's bill addresses this by leveraging federal money to encourage states to legalize the substance. It would particularly impact states with a disproportionate cannabis arrest rates for people of color or "low-income individuals." States with higher incarceration rates in these areas would not be eligible for federal funds to construct or staff jails, instead reallocating that money to a "Community Reinvestment Fund" to finance job training and community centers.

“This is the single most far-reaching marijuana bill that’s ever been filed in either chamber of Congress,” Tom Angell, head of the pro-legalization Marijuana Majority, said in a statement. “More than just getting the federal government out of the way so that states can legalize without DEA harassment, this new proposal goes even further by actually punishing states that have bad marijuana laws.”

Congress is currently under control by Republicans, many of whom adamantly oppose marijuana legalization. In addition, President Donald Trump appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has made it clear that he intends to ramp up punishment for marijuana possession and use.

But Booker's legalization should be an encouraging sign for advocates. It reflects the country's changing views on the substance. A CBS News poll in April found that 61% of Americans think marijuana should be legal, 71% think the federal government shouldn't intervene with states that have legalized it on their own, and 88% support medical use.