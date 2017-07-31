Newsfeed
viral

Kate Hudson Just Mercilessly Trolled Anthony Scaramucci With a 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Joke

Raisa Bruner
6:08 PM ET

Kate Hudson may not be known for her overt political activism, but on Monday she threw her hat in the ring with the rest of the internet's commentators after news broke of Anthony Scaramucci's dismissal as the White House's communications director.

Scaramucci served President Trump in the role for just ten days before being removed. So Hudson had a choice response to their short-lived professional relationship, connecting Scaramucci's tenure with one of her breakout film roles in the classic 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alongside Matthew McConaughey.

Posting on Instagram, Hudson shared a Photoshopped image of Trump and Scaramucci in a poster stamped with the movie's title next to their smiling faces. "Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!" she wrote, rather bitingly, alongside the post. In just an hour, it racked up more than 90,000 likes.

In the original movie, Hudson's character takes on the task of getting a guy to dump her in ten days by doing all the things a woman supposedly should not do in a relationship. Ultimately, however, she fails at her attempt to break their bond: the chemistry and mutual affection is just too real. In the Trump-Scaramucci version, of course, the ending is not quite so happy. Scaramucci was ousted just after Trump swore in a new Chief of Staff, John Kelly, to allow him a "clean slate," according to a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

