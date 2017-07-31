Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, center, is hugged by her son, Max, as her husband, Bruce, left, applauds after she was sworn into office in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 25, 2015.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, center, is hugged by her son, Max, as her husband, Bruce, left, applauds after she was sworn into office in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 25, 2015. Mark Humphrey—AP

The mayor of Nashville said Sunday that her 22-year-old son had died from an apparent overdose.

Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce mourned their son Max, who they said died late Saturday in Denver.

“We received news that no parents should ever have to hear,” the couple said in a statement . “We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends.”

The parents said they are trying to “begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives." Max graduated in June from the University of Puget Sound.

It’s unclear what he overdosed on. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, which is conducting an autopsy, said results were not yet available.

The Barry family planned a memorial for Aug. 1.