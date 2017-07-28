Tech
Video Games

You Can Finally Play These Crazy-Cool Classics on the Nintendo Switch

Matt Peckham
2:12 PM ET

The Nintendo Switch is already hitting home runs as a part-time portable Neo Geo simulator, and the gaming console just added another collectively strange but welcome batch of throwback games to its roster of retro-playables.

From coin-op arcade classics to a GameCube original, arcade collection Namco Museum is nothing if not a novel brew. You get no-brainers like Pac-Man, Galaga, and Dig Dug alongside something like Tank Force (an arcade multidirectional shooter previously exclusive to Japan). And then you get a full-fledged GameCube game developed by Nintendo EAD, the principal group that worked on franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Star Fox before merging with Nintendo SPD in 2015.

The scuttlebutt last year said Nintendo was working on bringing GameCube games to the Switch. That's still a totally unsubstantiated rumor, but with Pac Man Vs., we can say someone's put paid to at least one.

Here's the full list of games:

  • Pac-Man
  • Galaga
  • Dig Dug
  • The Tower of Druaga
  • Sky Kid
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Galaga '88
  • Splatterhouse
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Tank Force
  • Pac-Man Vs.

Publisher Namco adds that all the games except Pac-Man Vs. support online rankings, and in a clever literal twist, you can shift the Switch to vertical orientation (in handheld mode) to simulate playing the games on an arcade cabinet.

