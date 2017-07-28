World
Search
Sign In
CongressThree Republicans Just Derailed the Senate Health Care Bill
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Back On Capitol Hill For Health Care Vote, After Cancer Diagnosis Last Week
MalaysiaKim Jong Nam's Murder Trial Set For October as Lawyers Maintain the Suspects Are Innocent
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is charged for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, arrives at a Sepang court
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Health CareRead the Senate’s ‘Skinny’ Obamacare Repeal Bill in Full
Senate GOP Seeks 'Skinny' Obamacare Repeal That Many Don't Back
PAKISTAN-CORRUPTION-PANAMA-SHARIF-POLITICS
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after appearing before an anti-corruption commission at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on June 15, 2017.  Aamir Qureshi—AFP/Getty Images
Pakistan

Pakistan's Top Court Disqualifies Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif From Office

Nikhil Kumar
4:05 AM ET

Pakistan’s top court disqualified the country’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday, with a bench of five judges unanimously ruling against him in a corruption case that has divided the South Asian nation.

The Supreme Court in Islamabad disqualified Sharif in a case connected to allegations stemming from the so-called Panama Papers — secret documents leaked from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in 2016 that detailed the offshore financial dealings of public figures from around the world.

“He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister,” Supreme Court Judge Ejaz Afzal said in court, according to the Reuters news agency.

Sharif — who, if he had remained in office until next year’s general elections, would have been the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to complete a full term — found himself at the center of national controversy after the Panama Papers appeared to link his children to offshore companies used to purchase flats in an upmarket London neighborhood.

The allegations ended up in court following threats of street protests by Imran Khan, the former Pakistani cricketer turned opposition politician.

Sharif and his family deny any wrongdoing.

This was Sharif’s third stint as prime minister. The country’s top court previously stepped in to dismiss former leader Yusuf Raza Gilani in 2012, following a contempt of court case.

With the ruling, Sharif’s governing Pakistan Muslim League will be forced to choose an interim prime minister, as the nation prepares for next year’s national polls.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME