U.S.
Search
Sign In
DepressionNew Hope for Depression
Hope-From-A-Strange-Source-01
europeLiberal Democracy Is Eroding Right In Europe's Backyard
Statement of President Andrzej Duda
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
QatarQatar Settles In for a Long Standoff
Life in Doha is relatively unchanged after weeks under a blockade
A volunteer checks a patient's vision at the Remote Area Medical (RAM), mobile clinic on July 21, 2017 in Wise, Va.
A volunteer checks a patient's vision at the Remote Area Medical (RAM), mobile clinic on July 21, 2017 in Wise, Va.  John Moore—Getty Images
Healthcare

As Congress Fights, Thousands Camp Out for Free Health Care

Susanna Schrobsdorff
6:14 AM ET

In the wee hours of July 21, the parking lot of a county fairground in Wise, Va., was packed with families sleeping in their cars or in makeshift beds tucked between vehicles. They were camping out not for coveted tickets to a concert but for entry to a massive free medical and dental clinic. Volunteers began handing out numbers for admission at 3 a.m. The best chance for getting in when the doors opened a few hours later was to be there in the middle of the night.

The annual event is run by Remote Area Medical (RAM), a global nonprofit that conducts what it calls expeditions in areas around the world that are in desperate need of basic care, including more than a dozen locations in the U.S. A legion of volunteer doctors, nurses, dentists, optometrists and helpers converged on the little Appalachian town of Wise for three days to treat about 2,000 people.

People wait to enter the Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile clinic after sleeping in their cars on July 21, 2017 in Wise, Va.People wait to enter the Remote Area Medical (RAM) mobile clinic after sleeping in their cars on July 21, 2017 in Wise, Va.  John Moore—Getty Images 

Some patients have been in excruciating pain from infected teeth for months, waiting for RAM to arrive. Others are in urgent need of diagnostic tests. Most of the patients are among the nation's more than 29 million uninsured. "These are your neighbors, your favorite waitresses, your kids' teachers," says Jeff Eastman, RAM's CEO. In many areas, people on Medicaid have a hard time finding providers who will take the low reimbursements for treatments like root canals--without which minor health problems can turn into major risks.

It's a slow-boiling catastrophe that may yet get worse as the full Senate considers various health care measures that could push millions more people off insurance. "It's life or death for them," says Teresa Gardner Tyson, executive director of the Health Wagon, a local nonprofit that works with RAM. "These politicians need to come here and see what we see." Tyson says she has had diabetic patients who have lost their vision for lack of a few hundred dollars to pay for insulin----a situation that ends up costing more in the long run. "The system will pay for it either way," she says, "so why not do the right thing and get them treatment in the first place?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME