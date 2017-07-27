Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England.

Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. Brian Rasic—WireImage/Getty Images

Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his pickup truck outside a Beverly Hills church Wednesday night, causing noncritical injuries.

The 23-year-old Canadian pop star remained at the scene as police and paramedics arrived, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bieber had reportedly been attending a service at the church where the incident occurred.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Bieber was not cited by the police and later left in a friend's vehicle. The 57-year-old photographer was taken to hospital, police said.

Bieber this week cancelled a worldwide tour set to feature performances in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia "due to unforeseen circumstances."

[ L.A. Times ]