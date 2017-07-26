Watch Live: President Trump Makes Jobs Announcement

President Donald Trump will make a jobs announcement on Wednesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

Administration officials did not detail exactly what Trump is planning to discuss. But Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Trump plans to make a jobs announcement for the state of Wisconsin, the Associated Press reports.

Walker's statement came amid speculation that electronics company Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has plans to build a plant in Wisconsin. According to the AP, the invitation to the Trump announcement says that Foxconn will build an LCD screen factory in the state.

Trump's appearance also comes after he made a surprise announcement Wednesday morning banning transgender Americans from serving in the military .

Watch Trump's announcement, which begins at 5 p.m. ET, live above.